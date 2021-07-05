New Mahindra XUV700 to feature personalised safety alerts

- The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to debut next month

- The model will receive auto booster headlamps and the largest sunroof in its class

Mahindra has released yet another teaser video of the XUV700 ahead of its debut that is expected to take place next month. The third teaser video shared by the brand on its social media channels reveals a new feature that will debut in the upcoming model.

As seen in the teaser video, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with personalised safety alerts. This feature, according to the brand, will allow the owner to announce safety alerts such as high-speed warnings in the voice of their loved ones.

Previous teasers of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 have revealed that the model will get the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, details of which are available here. The carmaker will also offer auto booster headlamps with the SUV, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. The brand has also confirmed the presence of AWD in select variants. The XUV700 is a part of Mahindra’s plans to nine new models in India by 2026. To know more about the latter, click here.