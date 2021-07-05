Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Renault Duster, Triber and Kwid

- Renault Duster available with offers up to Rs 65,000

- Triber gets discounts up to Rs 55,000

Renault India has listed the discount benefits on all its models for the month of June 2021. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty, and exchange discounts. Here, we give you model-wise details of all the ongoing advantages.

The Kwid is the smallest but one of the highest-selling cars for Renault in India and the interested customers can avail of Rs 20,000 as cash discount on the MY 2020 models and Rs 10,000 on the MY 2021 models. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 can also be opted. The corporate and rural offer stands at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Only the lower Std and RXE 0.8-litre variants attract a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. Customers who make their reservations online on the brand’s website or ‘My Renault App’ for MY2021 models get an additional cash discount of Rs 2,000.

For the recently launched Kiger, Renault is offering a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000 that includes either exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if one plans to buy an additional Renault vehicle. The corporate discount and rural offers remain the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Potential buyers planning on buying the Triber MPV can avail of a cash discount of Rs 25,000 for the MY 2020 models and Rs 15,000 for the MY 2021 models. The exchange benefit stands at Rs 20,000 while the loyalty bonus on the RXE variant is fixed at Rs 10,000. A unique rural offer of Rs 5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. A specific list of corporates and PSUs can also opt for Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

The RXS and RXZ trims of the Duster 1.5-litre engine can be had with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000. Loyalty and rural discounts stand at Rs 15,000 each. The corporate discount is fixed at Rs 30,000 for an approved list of corporates and PSUs. An additional Rs 10,000 exchange benefit can be availed under Renault’s ‘r.e.li.v.e’ scrappage policy. All benefits are applicable only till 31 July, 2021.