New Mahindra Bolero Neo teased ahead of launch in India

- The Mahindra Bolero is expected to be launched later this month

- The model is essentially the facelifted, BS6-compliant version of the TUV300

Mahindra has teased the new Bolero Neo ahead of its launch that could take place later this month. The company has shared various details of the model through a set of teaser videos.

As seen in the images here, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo, when compared to the TUV300 that it is based on, features a new fascia with a six-slat chrome grille, redesigned headlamps with horizontal DRLs, fog lights, and a reworked bumper. On either side, the model receives a new set of dual five-spoke alloy wheels finished in a shade of silver, while the roof rails are given a miss.

Inside, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo will come equipped with a tweaked instrument console, textured seats, beige upholstery, arm-rest and head rests for the second row, and a black steering wheel.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produced 100bhp and 240Nm of torque in the BS4 guise. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the Mahindra Bolero Neo will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, and the Tata Nexon.