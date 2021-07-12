Dodge confirms Electric Challenger; will arrive in 2024

- All-electric muscle car in the making

- Will do four-wheel burnout

At the Stellantis EV Day, Dodge confirmed the inevitable arrival of the world’s first all-electric muscle car. No, the Mustang Mach-E is not a muscle car although it wears the name of a pony car. Set to arrive in 2024, the Dodge electric muscle car – probably the Challenger – is shown in the first official teaser doing a four-wheel burnout.

In the official video, it was said ‘Dodge will not sell electric cars. Dodge will sell American eMuscle’ followed by a pun – 'if a ‘charger’ can make a (Dodge) Charger quicker, we’re in'. The official teaser gives out nothing of importance, but it does give us a glimpse of the electric Dodge cueing its design from the original 1970 Challenger. There are funky LED lights present too adding a modern touch.

Going by the design elements seen under the wraps, the impending electric Dodge muscle car appears to tribute the original fastback bodyshell of the muscle cars of yore in its modern-classic styling. Powertrain details remain a mystery and we could make a wild guess at any extravagant figure – like 1500 horsepower and 7000Nm of torque – and the electrification could actually make it come true. And an all-four-wheel burnout also hints at a motor on each wheel.

‘Performance made us do it’ is Dodge’s excuse for plunging into electrification. Exciting times ahead.