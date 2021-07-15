Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore

- Introduced in India for the first time

- AMG boasts thelargest portfolio of performance cars in India with 11 product lineup

- Powered by an electrified 3.0-litre engine that produces 429bhp and 520Nm

- EQ boost generates an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has further expanded its performance car lineup in India with the launch of the AMG E53 at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom, India). Along with the launch of the E63 S and the E53, the AMG product line now offers a total of 11 options for customers in the country. The AMG E53 has been launched for the first time in the Indian market.

Visually, the newly launched AMG E53 gets a restyled front section with AMG-specific radiator grille and flat LED headlamps. The fascia is further adorned with 12 vertical louvres and a large central star. The rear section features two new flatter taillights that now extend into the boot lid. The E53 rides on a set of restyled 19-inch light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised five-twin-spoke design.

As for the interior, the E53 offers a combination of fine ambience and high-quality materials. The seats are wrapped in Nappa leather and offer good lateral support for high comfort on long journeys. Moreover, the E53 gets AMG-specific seat upholstery layout with an ‘AMG’ badge in the front seat backrests. Individually adjustable ambient lighting also comes as standard. A further highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad and the intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings.

Mechanically, the Mercedes-AMG E53 is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric additional compressor that generates 429bhp at 6,100rpm and 520Nm of torque between 1,800 - 5,800rpm. The EQ boost generates an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.