Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in April 2022

- No discount offers on Tata Punch and Tata Altroz

- Ex-showroom prices of all models hiked last month

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on several of its models this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash, exchange, and corporates benefits. So, if you are planning on buying a Tata vehicle this month, here are the ongoing model-wise offers.

Starting with the Tata Tiago, the hatchback was recently launched with a CNG version. However, for the month of April, the discounts are limited only to the petrol derivatives. While the lower XE, XM, and XT trims can be had with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, the higher XZ and XZ+ variants additionally get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. Similarly, the XE and XM variants of the Tigor compact sedan are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 while the XZ and XZ+ trims get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 as well. Both the models also attract a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

All the variants of the Harrier and Safari SUVs including the Dark and Kaziranga range are available with exchange discounts of Rs 40,000. Besides this, the Tata Harrier also gets a corporate discount and special discount for healthcare workers of up to Rs 5,000.

The Tata Nexon petrol gets a corporate/healthcare workers discount of Rs 3,000 while the diesel versions get a higher Rs 5,000 benefit. There are no discounts on the Tata Altroz hatchback. All the mentioned offers are applicable till 30 April, 2022 and may vary depending upon the location and variants.

Tata Motors has also showcased the Curvv SUV Concept last week. The Curvv displays the brand’s new architecture and new design philosophy that will be applied in the coming years. To know more about the Tata Curvv Concept, click here.