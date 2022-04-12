CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Land Rover Defender 130 spied on Nurburgring

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    150 Views
    Land Rover Defender 130 spied on Nurburgring

    -         It’s could be an eight-seater version

    -        Expected to arrive next year

    Land Rover Defender is currently available in two bodystyles – 90 and 110. Both versions have two rows, but the former has two doors and the latter has four. Now, the British marque is out testing an even stretched out version – which is expected to be called the 130 – at the most unexpected of places for an off-roader, the Nurburgring. 

    Land Rover Defender Rear View

    Its presence at the ‘Ring could mean that JLR is testing the Defender 130’s driving dynamics at the moment. If you look at the prototype closely, the wheelbase appears to be the same as the 110, with the extra bodywork added beyond the rear axle. This could mean either of the two things. One, there will be a provision for a third row in the 130 with added seating capacity. Or second, it could have an extra cargo carrying capacity. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    Whatever might be the case, the bodywork under the concealment doesn’t appear to differ much from the 110. Power will surely come from the familiar V8 that was introduced later for the Defender. This 518bhp supercharged mill should be good enough to haul the added cargo or passenger without a problem – be it on the road or off it. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    What’s more, the elongated rear section opens up another avenue for the Defender line-up – a pick-up truck body style. Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen. But we could expect this elongated Defender 130 to arrive either later this year or in 2023.

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter
    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in April 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13617 Views
    21 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 86.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.02 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.02 Crore
    Delhi₹ 94.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 1.02 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 96.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 93.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 97.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 89.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 89.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13617 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Defender 130 spied on Nurburgring