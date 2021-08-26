CarWale
    Tata Harrier now available in a new exterior shade

    Jay Shah

    Tata Harrier now available in a new exterior shade

    - Telesto Grey exterior colour discontinued 

    - 17-inch alloy wheels get a black finish

    Tata Motors has rejigged the colour scheme of the Harrier SUV. While the Dark Edition and the Camo Green continue to be offered, the ‘Telesto Grey’ hue has now been interchanged with a new ‘Daytona Grey’ shade. It is the same colour tone as seen on the bigger Tata Safari and has now been extended to the five-seater Harrier.

    Complementing the new paint scheme are the 17-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. With the addition of a new colour palette, the Harrier can now be had in five shades – Daytona Grey, Camo Green, Dark (Oberon Black), Orcus White, and Calypso Red. The latter two can also be paired with a contrasting black roof. The variants on offer include – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this month, the carmaker introduced the XTA+ variant of the SUV at a starting price of Rs 19.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec trim offers a panoramic sunroof and an automatic transmission and you can know more about it here.

    Dashboard

    Mechanically, the Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Tata Motors recently updated the Harrier Dark and also expanded its Dark Edition portfolio with the inclusion of the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV, details of which can be known in the embedded video below. 

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
