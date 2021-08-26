Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 - Picture Gallery

It has been almost fifty years since the legendary Lamborghini Countach first appeared at the Geneva Motor Show and adorned the title of the first ‘supercar’. The never seen before wedge-shape made it an instant wall poster hero and legends were spread about its almighty V12 engine. Now, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic supercar, Lamborghini has brought the Countach back! There will be only 112 examples of this Countach LPI 800-4 and each of them is certainly going to cost a fortune.

Design

The brand-new Countach embodies sharp angles and lines with the wedge-shaped design of its predecessor while also showing off modern elements inspired by the current Lamborghini line-up. Every inch of the Countach LPI 800-4 is reminiscent of the five distinctive Countach models created by the brand from 1974 to 1990.

The front end of the LPI 800-4 is inspired by the Countach Quattrovalvole edition -both models use a four-corner fundamental. There are new LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. Below them is a long rectangular grille with an off-centred Countach lettering in small caps. Interestingly, Lamborghini has also borrowed the thinnest bonnet scoop that makes the avant-garde Countach LPI 800-4 stand out.

Furthermore, the side profile of the all-new Countach resembles the early versions of the sports car. There are exceptionally designed hexagonal-shaped wheel arches while the scissor doors come with pentagonal-shaped air intakes that channel the air to the V12 mill. Besides that, at the back, Lamborghini has provided unique “hexagonita” three-cube taillights reminiscent of the Sian. Additionally, the inverted wedge-shaped rear also features Countach signature quad exhaust pipes and there is also a carbon fibre diffuser.

Meanwhile, the roof of the Countach has a distinguishing square-shaped vertical glass roof in the centre that meets the signature engine cover slats. The electronically operated photochromic roof glass can be changed from solid to transparent. Moreover, the Countach uses a monocoque chassis with aluminium front and rear frames and all its panels are made of carbon fibre that makes the sports car as light as feather - just 1,595kg dry. Lamborghini offers 20-inch front and 21-inches rear alloy wheels in comparison to the 14-inches on the 70s’ Countach LP 400. The LPI 800-4 comes with carbon ceramic brake discs with monoblock calipers made of aluminium.

Interior

Unlike an array of analogue dials in the original Countach, the new one comes with a large digital instrument cluster. The cockpit of the sports car is upholstered in a combination of red and black leather while its overall design takes inspiration from the original Countach with classy touches similar to the high-tech Lamborghini supercars. It also gets an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment system that supports wireless smartphone connectivity and Apple CarPlay. Besides, the centre console has numerous switches and Lamborghini's signature engine start/stop switch.

Surprisingly, the steering wheel in the LPI 800-4 does not have a single switch on it - like the previous Countach. It has plain steering with carbon fibre inserts and big paddle shifters. Meanwhile, the centre console also reads 1 of 112 - the specific model number of each Countach. There are sports seats with embossed Lamborghini emblems on the fixed headrests. Interestingly, the brand has also 3D printed the functional air-con vents in the Countach.

The Heart

Over the years, as Countach evolved, Lamborghini made the supercar more powerful with engine tune-ups. This particular LPI 800-4 is an extraordinary Countach as it is equipped with a hybrid powertrain - V12 paired with a 48V supercapacitor. This is the same powertrain used in the Sian FKP 37 roadster - a 6,498cc naturally aspirated V12 60-degree petrol motor married to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Independently, the mill can generate 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. On the other hand, the 48V supercapacitor makes 33.5bhp and 35Nm of torque providing an additional power boost.