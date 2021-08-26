Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition debuts with 575bhp

- JLR’s fastest and most powerful SUV

- Available in three exclusive paint colours

JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has launched a special edition Range Rover Sport SVR with a new kind of paintwork. Debuting a selection of exclusive paint colour combinations, the RR Sport SVR Ultimate edition will make its public debut at the Salon Privé.

The three hand-finished exterior paint choices include new Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss colours, both of which are exclusive to the Ultimate edition. These paints get highly reflective fine white glass flake particles in the solid base coat lending an intense star-like sparkle. A third option is Ligurian Black Satin for stealthier appeal. Each colour gets a Narvik Black contrast roof finish.

Moreover, the Ultimate Edition also wears an exclusive contrasting Fuji White edging on side fenders. The 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels and black brake callipers are part of the package as well. Apart from the Narvik Black roof, the door mirror caps, front grilles and grille surround, front wing detail and tailgate finishers are also done up in a similar blacked-out finish.

What’s more, the specially commissioned chrome-finished SV Bespoke B-pillar badges are also joined by black anodised metal gearshift paddles. The ‘Ultimate edition’ illuminated treadplates are made up of ebony and cirrus. The SVR-embossed lightweight performance seats are draped in Windsor leather and contrasting suede cloth.

Power comes from the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 punching out 575bhp and a twisting force of 700Nm. The SVR can hit 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 283kmph. Given that this is called the Ultimate edition, whether this is the swansong for the current-gen RR Sport remains to be seen.