Hyundai i20 N Line to be launched in India on 2 September, 2021

Hyundai India unveiled the i20 N Line in the country earlier this week. The company has now confirmed that the model will be launched in India on 2 September, 2021. Bookings for the i20 N Line are open for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. To read our first look of the i20 N Line, click here.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line will include a new grille with the N Line logo, revised front bumper, new 16-inch alloy wheels, front red brake calipers, black ORVMs, twin-tip muffler, tail-gate spoiler with side wings, and contrast red highlights on the front and rear bumper as well as the side sills.

Inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line will come equipped with an all-black interior theme with red stitching, metal pedals, puddle lamps with welcome function, paddle shifters, voice-enabled smart sunroof, an N-specific steering wheel, and N-logos all around. A few other notable features of the model will include BlueLink connectivity, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system. Customers can choose from six colours and two variants, details of which are available here.