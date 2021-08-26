CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 N Line to be launched in India on 2 September, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    57 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line to be launched in India on 2 September, 2021

    - The Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in two variants

    - The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India unveiled the i20 N Line in the country earlier this week. The company has now confirmed that the model will be launched in India on 2 September, 2021. Bookings for the i20 N Line are open for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Front View

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. To read our first look of the i20 N Line, click here.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line will include a new grille with the N Line logo, revised front bumper, new 16-inch alloy wheels, front red brake calipers, black ORVMs, twin-tip muffler, tail-gate spoiler with side wings, and contrast red highlights on the front and rear bumper as well as the side sills.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line will come equipped with an all-black interior theme with red stitching, metal pedals, puddle lamps with welcome function, paddle shifters, voice-enabled smart sunroof, an N-specific steering wheel, and N-logos all around. A few other notable features of the model will include BlueLink connectivity, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system. Customers can choose from six colours and two variants, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition debuts with 575bhp

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line to be launched in India on 2 September, 2021