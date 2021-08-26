CarWale
    Tata Punch spied testing ahead of anticipated launch soon

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Likely to debut in the festive season 

    - Expected to offer traction control modes 

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors had announced the name of its upcoming micro-SUV. Tata Punch, as it is called, was last seen at the 2020 Auto Expo where it was showcased as the H2X Concept. This time around, ahead of its anticipated launch in the upcoming festive season, a camouflaged test mule was spied testing in the country. It is believed that the vehicle is undergoing the final round of testing ahead of its debut in the Indian market.

    The test mule was spied testing on an off-road section and based on what can be seen, it appears to be performing decently well over tricky terrain. It is believed that the vehicle might offer traction control modes to steer clear of tricky situations. The dual-tone alloy wheels add character to the vehicle. 

    At the time of the name reveal, Tata Motors also revealed the teaser image of the upcoming Punch SUV. As seen in the image, Tata Punch is based on the Impact 2.0 design language and features the company’s signature split lighting design. The vehicle gets eyebrow-styled LED DRLs, while the main headlamp units are positioned below. Furthermore, the bumper also features circular fog lamps in the lower half that completes the SUV appeal. At the time of launch, the Punch SUV is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

    The upcoming Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). The engine options for the upcoming model are not known for now, however, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that will be mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
