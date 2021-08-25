CarWale
    Hyundai i20 N Line: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 N Line: Variants explained

    Hyundai unveiled the i20 N Line in India earlier this week, and the company is likely to launch the model in the country next month. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the i20 N Line.

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is claimed to achieve a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 9.9 seconds.

    The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is offered in four mono-tone colours including Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White, as well as two dual-tone colours such as Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from two variants including N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    i20 N Line N6 (iMT)                      

    Dual airbags

    TPMS

    ABS with EBD

    ESC

    HAC

    All four disc brakes

    Front disc brakes with red calipers

    Reverse parking sensors and camera

    Projector fog lights

    Automatic headlamps

    Manual IRVM

    Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing door lock

    Smart key

    Halogen headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Chequered flag-inspired front grille

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Twin-tip muffler

    Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills

    Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs

    All-black interior theme with red inserts

    Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo

    Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

    Metal pedals

    Fully digital instrument console

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Fixed rear seat head-rests

    Fixed arm-rest

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Electric sunroof

    Cruise control

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Manual AC

    Cooled glove-box

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    USB charger for the second row

    i20 N Line N8 (iMT and DCT)

    Six airbags

    Puddle lamps with welcome function

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    BlueLink connectivity

    Foldable key

    Height-adjustable front seat-belts

    LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

    Cornering lights

    Red ambient lighting

    Adjustable rear seat head-rests

    Sliding arm-rest

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

    Voice-enabled electric sunroof

    Engine start-stop button

    Wireless charging

    Automatic climate control

    Rear wiper and washer

    Front USB charger

    Paddle shifters (DCT only)

    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
