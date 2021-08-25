Hyundai i20 N Line: Variants explained

Hyundai unveiled the i20 N Line in India earlier this week, and the company is likely to launch the model in the country next month. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the i20 N Line.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is claimed to achieve a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 9.9 seconds.

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is offered in four mono-tone colours including Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White, as well as two dual-tone colours such as Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from two variants including N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

i20 N Line N6 (iMT)

Dual airbags

TPMS

ABS with EBD

ESC

HAC

All four disc brakes

Front disc brakes with red calipers

Reverse parking sensors and camera

Projector fog lights

Automatic headlamps

Manual IRVM

Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing door lock

Smart key

Halogen headlamps

LED tail lights

Chequered flag-inspired front grille

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Twin-tip muffler

Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills

Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs

All-black interior theme with red inserts

Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo

Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

Metal pedals

Fully digital instrument console

Height-adjustable driver seat

Fixed rear seat head-rests

Fixed arm-rest

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Manual AC

Cooled glove-box

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

USB charger for the second row

i20 N Line N8 (iMT and DCT)

Six airbags

Puddle lamps with welcome function

Auto-dimming IRVM

BlueLink connectivity

Foldable key

Height-adjustable front seat-belts

LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Cornering lights

Red ambient lighting

Adjustable rear seat head-rests

Sliding arm-rest

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

Voice-enabled electric sunroof

Engine start-stop button

Wireless charging

Automatic climate control

Rear wiper and washer

Front USB charger

Paddle shifters (DCT only)