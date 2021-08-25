Hyundai i20 N Line: Variants explained

Hyundai unveiled the i20 N Line in India earlier this week, and the company is likely to launch the model in the country next month. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the i20 N Line.
Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is claimed to achieve a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 9.9 seconds.
The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is offered in four mono-tone colours including Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White, as well as two dual-tone colours such as Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from two variants including N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
i20 N Line N6 (iMT)
Dual airbags
TPMS
ABS with EBD
ESC
HAC
All four disc brakes
Front disc brakes with red calipers
Reverse parking sensors and camera
Projector fog lights
Automatic headlamps
Manual IRVM
Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing door lock
Smart key
Halogen headlamps
LED tail lights
Chequered flag-inspired front grille
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Twin-tip muffler
Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills
Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs
All-black interior theme with red inserts
Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo
Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
Metal pedals
Fully digital instrument console
Height-adjustable driver seat
Fixed rear seat head-rests
Fixed arm-rest
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electric sunroof
Cruise control
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Manual AC
Cooled glove-box
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
USB charger for the second row
i20 N Line N8 (iMT and DCT)
Six airbags
Puddle lamps with welcome function
Auto-dimming IRVM
BlueLink connectivity
Foldable key
Height-adjustable front seat-belts
LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs
Cornering lights
Red ambient lighting
Adjustable rear seat head-rests
Sliding arm-rest
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system
Voice-enabled electric sunroof
Engine start-stop button
Wireless charging
Automatic climate control
Rear wiper and washer
Front USB charger
Paddle shifters (DCT only)