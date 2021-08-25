Hyundai i20 N Line: Now in Pictures

Hyundai India has landed its first N Line model in the country. The i20 N Line styling draws its inspiration from motorsport and is designed to look sporty and athletic over the regular version. The N Line is available in two variants – N6 and N8, and can be had in four mono-tone and two dual-tone exterior colours, details of which can be read here.

First up, the i20 N Line gets a new and exclusive Thunder Blue shade that can also be paired with a contrast black roof. The front fascia looks busy but sporty with the new chequered flag design for the front grille and comes embedded with the N Line logo.

The front bumper is redesigned with a two-tone finish. The N Line gets dedicated red inserts at the bottom that give it a more modern and sporty appeal.

Moving towards the side, the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels with the ‘N’ logo are new. To match the overall theme, the front brake callipers and the side sills get red highlights.

The already captivating posterior is further enhanced with a tailgate spoiler with side wings. The rear bumper gets gloss black inserts and a dual-tip exhaust pipe. The carmaker states that the exhaust note has also been amplified to put out a roaring and characterful note. That’s something we will inspect when we get our hands on the hatchback.

Inside, the cabin is spattered with ‘N’ accents. The three-spoke steering wheel is exclusive to the N Line model. Furthermore, the ‘N’ motifs can be seen on the gear lever, steering wheel, and seats.

The seats are draped in black leather upholstery with chequered flag pattern and red piping on the sides. The gloss red inserts continue on the door pads, around the aircon vents, and on the gear stick.

Over and above the standard safety features, the N Line is equipped with four disc brakes, hill assist control, electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The N Line also ranks high on the latest and advanced technology. It packs in over-the-air map updates, over 59 connected car features, and new voice commands to operate the sunroof, driver-side window, navigation, and access contact information.

Under the hood, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrain is sourced from the standard i20. The motor produces 118bhp and 172Nm torque and is mated to six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT unit. Yes, it does get paddle shifters. To know more about the Hyundai i20 N Line, you can read our first look here.

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi