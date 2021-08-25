Spec comparison: Honda Amaze facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan segment has a fair share of fan following in the country. To keep the interest alive in this segment, Honda recently introduced a 2021 model year update for the Amaze. The vehicle is available in three variant options - E, S, and the VX. However, it is worth noting that the ‘E’ variant is unchanged and is based on the existing model, while the ‘S’ and the ‘VX’ variants have received fresh cosmetic and feature updates.

The newly launched Amaze facelift competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a strong brand in this segment. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two popular compact sedan models in the country.

Exterior

The 2021 Honda Amaze looks fresh and mature as compared to the outgoing model. Prima facie, the updated model appears to have drawn some of the styling cues from the new-gen City sedan. This model gets a solid wing-face front grille with fine chrome moulding lines. Additionally, feature highlights include the advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs and advanced LED front fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish. The lower grille on the front bumper is now redesigned for a wider appearance. The Amaze rides on a set of 15-inch diamond-cut two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels, while the rear profile is enhanced by C-shaped LED rear combination lamps with unique signature red luminescence.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has always been a popular choice in the compact sedan segment. Over the years, the Dzire has withstood the test of time, and it continues to offer a fine balance of style, functionality, practicality, and reliability. The last update to the vehicle was received in the form of a new grille, silver accents, and fog lamp housing. Furthermore, the two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels accentuate the overall character.

Interior

For freshness, the 2021 Amaze features premium upholstery with a new stitching pattern. To further enhance the premium quotient, the dashboard features satin silver ornamentation on the dashboard as well as the door trims. For added convenience, the vehicle gets a seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a dual-tone interior with faux wood trim in all trims except for the base variant. The dashboard is adorned by an updated seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen music system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New features like cruise control and coloured multi-information display (MID) are limited to the top-spec variant.

Engine

Mechanically, 2021 Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. The petrol manual transmission variant returns 18.6kmpl, while the CVT unit delivers 18.3kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The manual transmission unit returns 24.7kmpl, while the CVT variant returns 21.0kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had in both five-speed manual and AMT options.