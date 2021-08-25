2021 Honda Amaze accessories detailed

Honda India has updated the Amaze compact sedan for 2021. As a part of the refreshment, the Amaze gets a revised exterior styling, an enlivened interior, and several feature additions. While you can read our first-drive review here, we tell you the details of the accessories you can pair it up with if you are planning on buying the new Amaze.

The exterior body of the Honda Amaze can be lighted up by a plethora of shiny chrome highlights. These can be had on the ORVMs, tail lamps, trunk, door visor, window line, and on the lower portion of the doors. One can also opt for a stylish trunk spoiler, body side moulding, door handle protector, mud flaps, and bumper protectors.

To match the black and beige theme of the cabin, one can opt from over six seat covers and three mats. Also on offer are sliding armrests (black and beige colours), footwell lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and an IRVM kit with camera and display. Honda also offers three curated accessories packages namely, Basic Kit, Chrome Package, and Utility Package.

It is to be noted that the prices and the fitment of the accessories can be done at authorised Honda dealerships.