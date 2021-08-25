2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied testing in India

- Likely to retain the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine

- Expected to receive a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights

A heavily camouflaged unit of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been spied testing on Indian roads. Since its debut in 2015, the Baleno premium hatchback has witnessed limited changes. This time around, it is believed that the upcoming model will get significant cosmetic and feature updates as compared to the current model.

As seen in the spy images, the Baleno facelift is expected to retain the current body shell. However, changes might be introduced in the form of redesigned fascia, while the rear section is expected to sport a new set of LED tail lamps. Moving on to the sides, the facelift model may retain the profile from the current model. However, the new set of alloy wheels are expected to enhance its overall aesthetics.

Currently, there are no details for the interior. That said, the Baleno facelift is expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster along with the latest touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle might also expected to get revised upholstery to further enhance the premium experience.

Under the hood, the 2022 Baleno should continue to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT option. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission. The hybrid version generates about 89bhp. More details about the Baleno facelift will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source: MB