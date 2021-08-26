Kia Seltos X Line unveiled in India

- Introduced in Made-in-India ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour option

- Offers first-in-segment 18-inch crystal-cut matte graphite alloy wheels

Kia has further expanded its product line-up in India with the debut of the Seltos X Line variant. The latest product sits atop the Seltos line-up in India. The newly introduced, Kia Seltos X Line gets multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos variant. Some of the distinctive highlights include the first-in-segment 18-inch crystal-cut matte graphite alloy wheels and the Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery.

As seen in the images, the Seltos X Line features orange accents and gloss back inserts around the vehicle to accentuate its sporty appeal. Recently, details of the upcoming Seltos X Line were leaked on the internet. As per the leaked information, the Seltos X Line offers 14 new features. To learn more about it, click here.

The one in the photo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox which produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is also available with a six-speed manual transmission. Apart from this, the SUV is likely to be available in both 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engine options. The petrol unit comes mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT option. The Seltos X Line might be launched in India next month. To learn more about the Seltos X Line in detail, click here.