CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked ahead of official launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,815 Views
    Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked ahead of official launch

    - To be painted in matte Graphite exterior shade

    - Expected to be launched soon

    Earlier this week, the Kia Seltos surpassed the two lakh sales milestone in the country. While you can read more about it here, Kia India has also teased the upcoming X-Line edition of the Seltos SUV. Expected to be launched soon, the brochure details of the Seltos X-Line have leaked online and here’s what we know. 

    Front View

    The Kia Seltos X-Line was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model was displayed in its concept form and is expected to undergo subtle changes before it is launched in its production form. While the sinister-looking Graphite matte exterior hue remains its USP, the orange accents and gloss black inserts around the body further makes the SUV look imposing.

    Rear View

    At the front, the gloss black highlights are likely to be splattered around the front grille, fore and aft skid plates, and the fog lamp housing. Towards the side, the lower body will be fitted with door garnish and orange highlights. The posterior will get the blacked-out tailgate garnish, black and orange inserts on the bumper, and the ‘X-Line’ badge.

    Front View

    The X-Line will ride on bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with a new crystal cut design and a Graphite finish and orange accents. While the exterior gets the major changes, the cabin of this unique edition will be equipped with Indigo Pera leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern and grey stitching. 

    Kia Seltos Second Row Seats

    The powertrain options to be offered on the X-Line are not yet known. However, we expect it to be based on the top-spec GT trim that is available with 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former can be had with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The GT diesel derivate is offered solely with a six-speed automatic transmission. The X-Line is likely to be priced at a premium over the GT-Line variants.

    Kia Seltos Front View

    Image Source

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Tata HBX teased; likely to be launched in India soon
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 ADAS technology explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Seltos Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    588521 Views
    806 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    588521 Views
    806 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked ahead of official launch