Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked ahead of official launch

- To be painted in matte Graphite exterior shade

- Expected to be launched soon

Earlier this week, the Kia Seltos surpassed the two lakh sales milestone in the country. While you can read more about it here, Kia India has also teased the upcoming X-Line edition of the Seltos SUV. Expected to be launched soon, the brochure details of the Seltos X-Line have leaked online and here’s what we know.

The Kia Seltos X-Line was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model was displayed in its concept form and is expected to undergo subtle changes before it is launched in its production form. While the sinister-looking Graphite matte exterior hue remains its USP, the orange accents and gloss black inserts around the body further makes the SUV look imposing.

At the front, the gloss black highlights are likely to be splattered around the front grille, fore and aft skid plates, and the fog lamp housing. Towards the side, the lower body will be fitted with door garnish and orange highlights. The posterior will get the blacked-out tailgate garnish, black and orange inserts on the bumper, and the ‘X-Line’ badge.

The X-Line will ride on bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with a new crystal cut design and a Graphite finish and orange accents. While the exterior gets the major changes, the cabin of this unique edition will be equipped with Indigo Pera leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern and grey stitching.

The powertrain options to be offered on the X-Line are not yet known. However, we expect it to be based on the top-spec GT trim that is available with 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former can be had with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The GT diesel derivate is offered solely with a six-speed automatic transmission. The X-Line is likely to be priced at a premium over the GT-Line variants.

Image Source