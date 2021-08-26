CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV to get a bump in power?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,462 Views
    Tata Nexon EV to get a bump in power?

    - Power output to rise to 134bhp

    - Expected to be introduced soon

    Deriving the SUV looks from its ICE derivative and powered by an electric powertrain, the Nexon EV already rules the segment with over 70 per cent share and more than 5,500 units sold. Over the period, the EV has received updates like new alloys wheels and even a Dark Edition, and it is now likely to receive its first major upgrade in terms of its powertrain. 

    Front View

    Based on the leaked document, the Nexon EV would continue with the same 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. However, the power output figure is expected to witness a bump of 7bhp from 127bhp to 134bhp. The remaining specifications like the charging options, variants, and even the colours are likely to remain unchanged. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this year, the ex-showroom prices of the Nexon EV were hiked by Rs 16,000. The recently introduced Nexon EV Dark Edition gets the Midnight Black exterior shade with blue highlights, 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, and black badging inside out. Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trim, you can know more about it here

    Besides this, Tata Motors has also showcased and opened bookings for the new Tata Tigor EV last week. Powered by the brand’s Ziptron technology, the electric compact sedan draws its power from an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that puts out 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. To know more about the Tigor EV, click here. The prices are set to be announced on 31 August, 2021.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Harrier now available in a new exterior shade
     Next 
    Kia Seltos X Line unveiled in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    491522 Views
    3506 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.89 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    491522 Views
    3506 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV to get a bump in power?