Tata Nexon EV to get a bump in power?

- Power output to rise to 134bhp

- Expected to be introduced soon

Deriving the SUV looks from its ICE derivative and powered by an electric powertrain, the Nexon EV already rules the segment with over 70 per cent share and more than 5,500 units sold. Over the period, the EV has received updates like new alloys wheels and even a Dark Edition, and it is now likely to receive its first major upgrade in terms of its powertrain.

Based on the leaked document, the Nexon EV would continue with the same 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. However, the power output figure is expected to witness a bump of 7bhp from 127bhp to 134bhp. The remaining specifications like the charging options, variants, and even the colours are likely to remain unchanged.

Earlier this year, the ex-showroom prices of the Nexon EV were hiked by Rs 16,000. The recently introduced Nexon EV Dark Edition gets the Midnight Black exterior shade with blue highlights, 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, and black badging inside out. Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trim, you can know more about it here.

Besides this, Tata Motors has also showcased and opened bookings for the new Tata Tigor EV last week. Powered by the brand’s Ziptron technology, the electric compact sedan draws its power from an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that puts out 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. To know more about the Tigor EV, click here. The prices are set to be announced on 31 August, 2021.