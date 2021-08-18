New Tata Tigor EV bookings open; to be launched on 31 August, 2021

- Will be Tata’s most affordable EV

- To be launched on 31 August, 2021

Tata Motors has introduced its second electric model for the passenger range of vehicles. Based on the ICE Tigor, the Tigor EV has now been revealed with Ziptron technology. The bookings for the EV have commenced at select dealerships for Rs 21,000 and it is scheduled to be launched on 31 August, 2021.

The new Tigor EV unlike the Xpres-T fleet derivative, looks more appealing. It gets the signature Teal Blue exterior shade with features like projector headlamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, alloy wheels, and blue inserts to highlight its electric character.

Coming to the powertrain, the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV draws its power from an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that puts out 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors also claims a zero to 60kmph sprint time of 5.7 seconds. The battery pack of the Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging and can be juiced up using a 15A plug point taking approximately 8.5 hours to charge from zero to 80 per cent. It also supports fast charging, taking just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent.

Inside, the Tigor EV gets a feature laden cabin with a dual black and beige theme and blue accents around the aircon vents. The centre of the dashboard gets a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters, a height-adjustable driver seat, dual airbags, automatic climate control, tyre puncture repair kit, push start/stop button, and drive modes.

The Tigor EV is expected to be launched under Rs 10 lakh price bracket, thereby undercutting its rivals including its elder sibling, the Tata Nexon.