    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,444 Views
    Honda Amaze facelift launched in India at Rs 7.16 lakh; range starts at Rs 6.32 lakh

    - The Honda Amaze facelift receives cosmetic upgrades and feature additions

    - The model is offered in three variants across two engine options

    - The Amaze E is available as a pre-facelift version; all other variants are based on the facelifted model

    Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted Amaze in the country, with prices starting at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model receives a revised exterior design and new features on the inside.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Honda Amaze facelift include a reworked fascia with a LED projector headlamps, a revised front bumper, a tweaked front grille, and fog lights with chrome surrounds. Elsewhere, the model gets new dual-tone alloy wheels, refreshed rear bumper with chrome inserts, and C-shaped LED tail lights.

    Inside, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift comes equipped with a rear-view camera that gets three different views and silver accents for the dashboard and door-pads. Elsewhere, the model features paddle shifters, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, and an engine start-stop button. The sub-four metre sedan is offered in three variants that include E, S, and VX. The E variant is available only in the pre-facelift version, while all other variants are based on the facelift. 

    Honda Amaze Dashboard

    Engine options on the Honda Amaze facelift include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Honda Amaze facelift (ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Amaze facelift Petrol MT E (pre-facelift): Rs 6.32 lakh

    Amaze facelift Petrol MT S: Rs 7.16 lakh

    Amaze facelift Petrol CVT S: Rs 8.06 lakh

    Amaze facelift Petrol MT VX: Rs 8.22 lakh

    Amaze facelift Petrol CVT VX: Rs 9.05 lakh

    Amaze facelift Diesel MT E (pre-facelift): Rs 8.66 lakh

    Amaze facelift Diesel MT S: Rs 9.26 lakh

    Amaze facelift Diesel MT VX: Rs 10.25 lakh

    Amaze facelift Diesel CVT VX: Rs 11.15 lakh

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Amaze Gallery

