    Tata Nexon registers 138 per cent growth in sales in July 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Nexon registers 138 per cent growth in sales in July 2021

    - Tata Nexon outsells Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in July 2021

    - The Nexon emerges as the second bestseller in the compact SUV segment

    The compact SUV segment has emerged as the second-most popular selling category in the country in July 2021. The compact SUV segment registered 57,271-unit sales in July 2021 as compared to 24,558-unit sales in July 2020, thereby registering a strong 133 per cent growth in sales. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of percentage growth in sales, Tata Nexon has registered a healthy 138 per cent growth in sales with 10,287 units sold in July 2021 as compared to 4,327 units sold in July 2020. In terms of volumes, the Nexon has emerged as the second bestseller in the compact SUV segment, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza dominates the segment with 12,676-unit sales last month.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The strong growth in sales can be attributed to the recently introduced Dark edition and the steadily growing popularity of the Nexon EV. Moreover, the Nexon EV is also available in the Dark edition for customers who seek additional benefits over the regular model. Last month, Tata Nexon also outsold the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet by a strong margin. Hyundai sold 8,185 units of the Venue last month with 22 per cent growth in sales, while Kia Sonet registered 7,675-unit sales in July 2021.

