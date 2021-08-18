Audi e-tron GT teased ahead of official unveiling

- Expected to be offered in S and RS variants

- To feature sporty cosmetic and feature highlights

Back in July, Audi introduced the e-tron brand in the country. The e-tron marks the start of the company’s electrification journey in the country. Currently, the electric vehicle is available in three variant options - e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. The vehicle can be had in both SUV and Sportback body styles. This time around, the company has released the teaser for the upcoming e-tron GT, ahead of its anticipated debut later this year. In the international market, the e-tron GT is available in two variants – S and RS. It is to be seen if both the trims will be offered in the Indian market at the time of launch.

The upcoming four-door coupe claims to deliver superior performance and enhanced driving dynamics over the standard models. The e-tron GT Quattro will be powered by two electric motors. The front electric motor produces 235bhp, while the rear motor generates 429bhp. Cumulatively, the electric motors will deliver an impressive power output figure of 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. In the boost mode, the electric motor will briefly produce 637bhp.

Visually, the upcoming e-tron GT is based on the next evolutionary stage of the Audi design language. In terms of proportions, the upcoming e-tron GT will share its dimensions with the full-size class models. This means that the vehicle will have a long wheelbase, a flat silhouette, a wide track, and will ride on a larger set of wheels. Moreover, the sophisticated aerodynamic design claims to deliver a fine balance between form and functionality.

The fascia is adorned by a honeycomb mesh grille in Light Heckla Grey, while the lateral air inlets are framed by a mask in Dark Manhattan Grey colour. The vehicle will sport an elongated hood and a sloping coupe-like roofline. The sharp lines and creases on the sides are further complemented by large wheel arches. The dynamic turn indicators are standard, while Matrix LED headlights will be offered as optional equipment.

As for the interior, the e-tron GT features a pronounced three-dimensional instrument panel, along with a black piano-finish bezel around the MMI touch monitor. The driver and the passenger will sit in a low position, separated by a wide centre console. The compact selector switch for the gears will be located on the centre tunnel console. Further, the vehicle will offer premium upholstery and electric seat adjustment.