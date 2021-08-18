MG mid-sized SUV to be officially called the Astor

The MG mid-sized SUV that’s been doing the rounds for a while in camouflaged guise has officially been christened the Astor. It’s MG’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and of course the recently launched Mahindra XUV700.

The official image indicates it is a localised version of the ZS petrol that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The highlight of this car, when it is launched, will be a host of first-in-segment technological innovations like autonomous driving level 2 ADAS (Advanced driver assistance systems) Car-as-platform services, subscriptions services and a voice-controlled personal assistant.

As part of the reveal, MG also showcased the interiors of the upcoming Astor. It’s a dual-tone set up in a colour scheme the British automaker has called ‘Dual Tone Sangria Red.' The picture reveals features like the large tablet-like touchscreen system, semi-digital instrument cluster with dual pods, button start and climate control. The Astor will be launched later this year and will be MG’s fourth offering for the Indian car market. It joins the likes of Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster.