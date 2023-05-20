CarWale
    Tata Harrier achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    452 Views
    Tata Harrier achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    - It currently commands a waiting period of up to three weeks

    - Tata has achieved 50 lakh units production milestone

    Tata Motors launched the Harrier SUV back in January 2019 and it became an instant hit in the market upon arrival. Now, the Indian carmaker has announced that it has sold over one lakh units of the Harrier in the country so far.

    The Harrier SUV currently starts at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across seven variants. Recently, it received a 2023 update and with that, the feature list of the SUV has been revised. It now comes loaded with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat with welcome and memory function.

    Tata Harrier Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Harrier SUV comes soldiered with a sole 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.  With this configuration, the oil burner produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Notably, the engine has been updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. Currently, the SUV commands a waiting period of up to three weeks.

    Earlier this month, the Indian automaker announced the achievement of surpassing the 50 lakh unit production mark. 

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
