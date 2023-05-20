Nissan Magnite Geza Edition to be offered in one variant and five colours

- Bookings for the Magnite Geza Edition are open for Rs. 11,000

- To be launched in India on 26 May

Nissan Magnite Special Edition bookings and launch timeline

Earlier this week, Nissan India announced the arrival of the Magnite Geza Edition, which is scheduled to take place on 26 May. The carmaker has officially commenced bookings of the model for Rs. 11,000. Let us take a closer look at the offering.

Magnite Geza edition variant details

The Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition will be offered in a single variant called 1.0-litre non-turbo manual. This means that the model will be powered by the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor generating 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor will be mated with a five-speed manual transmission.

New Magnite Geza Edition colours

The Magnite Geza Edition will be offered in five mono-tone colours, namely Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black. There are no dual-tone paintjobs on offer.

2023 Magnite Geza Edition features

The special edition of the sub-four metre SUV will come equipped with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto connectivity, JBL-sourced speakers, a reverse parking camera, ambient lighting with app-based controls, a shark-fin antenna, and beige seat upholstery.