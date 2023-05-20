CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan SUV updated for 2023: Top 4 new features

    Desirazu Venkat

    Volkswagen Tiguan SUV updated for 2023: Top 4 new features

    -Price increase by up to Rs 50,000

    -BS6 2.0 RDE-compliant engine

    MY 2023 update for the Volkswagen Tiguan

    The Volkswagen Tiguan has been updated for the year 2023 with an expanded feature list and a BS6 2 RDE Compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine. This is the most significant update for the Tiguan since it was launched in this current guise at the end of 2021. We saw the car when it was launched and well here are the top five features of the 2023 Tiguan SUV. 

    Updated interior colour scheme 

    In addition to the all-black cabin, buyers can now also choose from a new colour scheme in the form of dual-tone storm grey for the cabin. In addition to the interior colour update, Volkswagen has also added a wireless charger as part of the feature list. 

    Auto park function with level 1 ADAS 

    This updated Tiguan sees the addition of an auto park function using level 1 ADAS. In this, you would have to find a suitable parking spot and work the pedals as the car steers itself into that spot reducing the hassle of parallel parking. 

    Rear seat belt reminder function 

    In addition to the existing safety list that has features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, hill start and descent control, ISOFIX and TPMS, you now also get a rear seat belt reminder function. 

    Increased mileage 

    The Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 190bhp/320Nm and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It gets VWs 4MOTION AWD as standard.  Due to the upgrade to BS6 2.0, VW says the mileage has gone up by seven per cent and now stands at 13.54kmpl (ARAI certified). 

    Volkswagen Tiguan competition

    The Volkswagen Tiguan takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, though it should be noted that all of its competition are three-row vehicles while it is a two-row vehicle. 

    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan First Drive Review 

