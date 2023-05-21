Hyundai Aura gets discounts worth Rs. 33,000 in May 2023

- Limited period discounts on Hyundai Aura

- Available across petrol and CNG variants

Hyundai discounts

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts on a few products in the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Hyundai Aura discounts in May

The Hyundai Aura can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These benefits are offered across the variant lineup, including CNG variants.

Hyundai Aura latest updates

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the updated Aura in the country, and the model recorded a waiting period of up to eight weeks shortly after its price announcement. This MY23 update, apart from a revision to the exterior design and feature set, also received a tweaked engine that complies with the latest set of emission norms in the country.