CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Aura gets discounts worth Rs. 33,000 in May 2023

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    131 Views
    Hyundai Aura gets discounts worth Rs. 33,000 in May 2023

    - Limited period discounts on Hyundai Aura

    - Available across petrol and CNG variants

    Hyundai discounts

    Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts on a few products in the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Hyundai Aura discounts in May

    The Hyundai Aura can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These benefits are offered across the variant lineup, including CNG variants.

    Hyundai Aura latest updates

    Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the updated Aura in the country, and the model recorded a waiting period of up to eight weeks shortly after its price announcement. This MY23 update, apart from a revision to the exterior design and feature set, also received a tweaked engine that complies with the latest set of emission norms in the country. 

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan SUV updated for 2023: Top 4 new features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Aura Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.23 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.51 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.65 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.06 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Aura gets discounts worth Rs. 33,000 in May 2023