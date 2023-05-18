CarWale
    Tata Nexon prices in top 10 cities across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - It is offered in multiple variants and special editions

    - Nexon is expected to get a facelift soon

    Tata Nexon leads the pack in terms of sales volume for the Indian automaker on a monthly basis. The sub-compact SUV is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs. 7.80 lakh to Rs. 14.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offered in multiple variants and special editions with two powertrain options. Considering the latest rumours and spy shots, the facelifted Nexon is on the cards too.

    Engine specification of the Nexon

    Under the hood, the Nexon SUV comes equipped with new BS6 phase 2-updated engines – a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

    Tata Nexon feature list 

    In terms of features, the Nexon comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, automatic climate control, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a sunroof, and more.

    Listed below are the on-road prices of the Tata Nexon in the top 10 cities across India (as of 18 May, 2023):

    CitiesXE (base variant)XZA Plus LUXS Jet (top variant)
    DelhiRs. 8.88 lakhRs. 17.62 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 9.19 lakhRs. 17.85 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.07 lakhRs. 17.21 lakh 
    ChennaiRs. 9.04 lakhRs. 17.97 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.59 lakhRs. 18.29 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.33 lakhRs. 18.25 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.20 lakhRs. 17.85 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.83 lakhRs. 16.41 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.67 lakhRs. 16.40 lakh
    LucknowRs. 8.86 lakhRs. 16.90 lakh

    Notably, the Nexon is the most expensive in Bangalore with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.59 lakh. Meanwhile, the base variant in Chandigarh costs Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

