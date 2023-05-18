Tata Nexon prices in top 10 cities across India

- It is offered in multiple variants and special editions

Tata Nexon leads the pack in terms of sales volume for the Indian automaker on a monthly basis. The sub-compact SUV is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs. 7.80 lakh to Rs. 14.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offered in multiple variants and special editions with two powertrain options. Considering the latest rumours and spy shots, the facelifted Nexon is on the cards too.

Engine specification of the Nexon

Under the hood, the Nexon SUV comes equipped with new BS6 phase 2-updated engines – a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

Tata Nexon feature list

In terms of features, the Nexon comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, automatic climate control, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a sunroof, and more.

Listed below are the on-road prices of the Tata Nexon in the top 10 cities across India (as of 18 May, 2023):

Cities XE (base variant) XZA Plus LUXS Jet (top variant) Delhi Rs. 8.88 lakh Rs. 17.62 lakh Mumbai Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 17.85 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.07 lakh Rs. 17.21 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.04 lakh Rs. 17.97 lakh Bangalore Rs. 9.59 lakh Rs. 18.29 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.33 lakh Rs. 18.25 lakh Pune Rs. 9.20 lakh Rs. 17.85 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 8.83 lakh Rs. 16.41 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 8.67 lakh Rs. 16.40 lakh Lucknow Rs. 8.86 lakh Rs. 16.90 lakh

Notably, the Nexon is the most expensive in Bangalore with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.59 lakh. Meanwhile, the base variant in Chandigarh costs Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).