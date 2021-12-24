2021 Volkswagen Tiguan First Drive Review

Locally assembled at VW India’s Aurangabad facility, the 2021 Tiguan is built on the brand’s MQB platform. There is no diesel fuel option anymore like the rest of the VW Group cars but you do get all the refinement of the now popular 2-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine with the seven-speed DSG gearbox. Peak power is rated at 190bhp and you get 320Nm of torque right from 1,500rpm which is great.

We are plenty familiar with this 2-litre TSI power-plant and in the 2021 Tiguan it remains a smooth performer. It’s a sweet unit that makes a good noise as the revs rise and in terms of power delivery, it’s extremely linear all the way till 6,000rpm. It feels particularly strong around 2,500rpm mark once it’s properly on boost and because the gearing is tall the engine runs quite leisurely at highway speeds. Speaking of gearing, the seven-speed dual clutch auto, shared with other VW and Audi cars, works well in the Tiguan.

In Normal drive mode, the shifts are seamless and the gearbox is decently quick to react to pedal inputs. In Eco mode, however, it gets lethargic and also it allows the engine to coast as soon as you get off the throttle for better efficiency. In its sportiest setting this gearbox really becomes alive and progress is immediate as you press on the throttle pedal though we would like to add that it lurches a little too much at slow speeds when you are in Sport. The best thing then is to leave it in Normal drive setting for a comfortable drive because it’s adequately responsive nonetheless. In Normal it remained well behaved in the few moments of stop-start driving we were able to come across during our short stint with the Tiguan.