    Mini Cooper JCW brings back manual in ‘1to6’ limited edition

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    438 Views
    Mini Cooper JCW brings back manual in ‘1to6’ limited edition

    -         Only 999 units will be made 

    -         231bhp and six-speed manual 

    MINI Cooper JCW Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mini is celebrating the limited editions for its ICE models before shifting its focus to EVs. The latest limited-edition model revealed by the British marque is JCW 1to6 and its highlight is its six-speed manual transmission. 

    What are the changes in the Mini Cooper JCW 1to6 Edition? 

    MINI Cooper JCW Dashboard

    In terms of cosmetic upgrades, the 1to6 gets stainless-steel pedals for the driver. Meanwhile, on the outside, it wears restyled radiator grille with larger air intakes done in Piano Black. The special paint scheme is called Midnight Black while the side scuttles and the waistline finisher are also finished in Piano Black. 

    MINI Cooper JCW Right Front Three Quarter

    Highlighting Mini’s motorsport history are silver/white/red-finished accents on the logos, special badges on C-pillar, and newly designed 18-inch ‘circuit spoke’ jet-black finished alloy wheels. The ‘1to6’ logo is seen on the door sill and a plaque reading ‘one of 999’ is placed on the left of the steering wheel. Meanwhile, the gear-shifter gets the red background graphic and red leather stitching. More ‘1to6’ logos are stamped on the floor mats, the lower half of the steering wheel, and the keys as well. 

    What is the powertrain of the Mini Cooper JCW 1to6? 

    Powering the limited-edition model is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 231bhp and 320Nm. It is usually offered with an eight-speed automatic, but for the 1to6 edition, it uses a six-speed manual.  

    When will the Mini Cooper JCW 1to6 premiere? 

    MINI Cooper JCW Right Rear Three Quarter

    Only 999 units of the John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition will be made. This limited edition is celebrating Mini’s motorsport involvement and hence it will make its first public premiere at the upcoming 24-hour race at the Nurburgring on 20 May.  

    MINI Cooper JCW Image
    MINI Cooper JCW
    Rs. 47.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
