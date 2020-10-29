CarWale
    Tata Gravitas Automatic interior leaked ahead of launch; sunroof missing

    Tata Gravitas Automatic interior leaked ahead of launch; sunroof missing

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    2,795 Views
    Tata Gravitas Automatic interior leaked ahead of launch; sunroof missing

    - Expected to be launched in India in early 2021

    - Tata Gravitas will rival the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500

    Tata Motors is working on the six/seven-seat version of the Harrier, dubbed as the Gravitas, for quite some time now. A prototype of the production version of the Tata Gravitas was recently spied testing in Mahabaleshwar.

    Tata Gravitas Left Front Three Quarter

    This particular test mule is the automatic variant of the Gravitas, which will feature the same Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter as the Tata Harrier. The latest set of spy images reveal quite a few interesting bits about its exterior and interiors.

    Tata Gravitas Wheel

    For instance, unlike the 17-inch alloys on the Harrier, this Tata Gravitas prototype features 18-inch dual-tone wheels that are paired with 235/60 R18 Bridgestone tyres. The overall design looks identical to the model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, Tata Motors seems to have reworked the weird-looking rear quarter glass design. That said, we'd reserve our judgment till the production version is launched.

    Tata Gravitas Steering Wheel

    As far as interiors are concerned, the test mule featured a grey trim along with ivory upholstery for the seats and door pads. And unlike the aircraft-style handbrake in the Harrier, the Tata Gravitas had an electronic parking brake along with auto-hold function. However, a sunroof was missing in the test mule, which is a much sought-after feature these days, especially the panoramic type.

    Sources suggest that the stepped roof is a major hindrance to fit a panoramic sunroof in the Gravitas. However, the SUV is likely to get a conventional sunroof at launch.

    Tata Gravitas Car Roof

    Propelling duties would be carried out by a 2.0-litre turbocharged, diesel motor that will make 168bhp and 350Nm. A six-speed manual transmission would be standard across the trims, while higher variants would also be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox. An AWD drivetrain is unlikely to be offered at launch.

    Tata Gravitas Third Row Seats

    The Tata Gravitas is expected to go on sale in India in early 2021. When launched, it will compete against the MG Hector Plus, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seater. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

    Tata Gravitas Image
    Tata Gravitas
    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata
    • Tata Gravitas
    • Gravitas
