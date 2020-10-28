Ford EcoSport receives a price hike of Rs 1,500

-Price increased by Rs 1,500 across all petrol and diesel variants
-Revised prices effective from 1 October, 2020
Ford India has discreetly increased the price of its compact SUV – the EcoSport by Rs 1,500 across all the variants. The price hike now makes the 1.5-litre petrol Ambiente base variant available for Rs 8,19,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against the earlier price tag of Rs 8,17,500. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel Ambiente variant now costs Rs 8.69 lakh. The revised prices have come into effect from 1 October, 2020 as listed on the company’s website.
Mechanically, the Ford EcoSport is powered by the same BS6 compliant, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine. The former produces 121bhp of power and 149Nm of torque and the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. The petrol gets five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options while the diesel is available with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.
Notably, the prices of the Ford Endeavour were also hiked recently in August by up to Rs 1.20 lakh based on the choice of the variant. Mentioned below are the updated prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the BS6 Ford EcoSport:
1.5-litre Petrol
Ambiente MT – Rs 8.19 lakh
Trend MT – Rs 8.99 lakh
Titanium MT – Rs 9.78 lakh
Titanium Automatic – Rs 10.68 lakh
Thunder MT – Rs 10.68 lakh
Titanium+ MT – Rs 10.68 lakh
S MT – Rs 11.23 lakh
Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11.58 lakh
1.5-litre Diesel
Ambiente MT – Rs 8.69 lakh
Trend MT – Rs 9.49 lakh
Titanium MT – Rs 9.99 lakh
Titanium+ MT – Rs 11.18 lakh
Thunder MT – Rs 11.18 lakh
S MT – 11.73 lakh