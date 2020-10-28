CarWale
    • Ford EcoSport receives a price hike of Rs 1,500

    Jay Shah

    -Price increased by Rs 1,500 across all petrol and diesel variants

    -Revised prices effective from 1 October, 2020

    Ford India has discreetly increased the price of its compact SUV – the EcoSport by Rs 1,500 across all the variants. The price hike now makes the 1.5-litre petrol Ambiente base variant available for Rs 8,19,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against the earlier price tag of Rs 8,17,500. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel Ambiente variant now costs Rs 8.69 lakh. The revised prices have come into effect from 1 October, 2020 as listed on the company’s website. 

    Mechanically, the Ford EcoSport is powered by the same BS6 compliant, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine. The former produces 121bhp of power and 149Nm of torque and the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. The petrol gets five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options while the diesel is available with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.

    Notably, the prices of the Ford Endeavour were also hiked recently in August by up to Rs 1.20 lakh based on the choice of the variant. Mentioned below are the updated prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the BS6 Ford EcoSport:

    1.5-litre Petrol

    Ambiente MT – Rs 8.19 lakh

    Trend MT – Rs 8.99 lakh

    Titanium MT – Rs 9.78 lakh

    Titanium Automatic – Rs 10.68 lakh

    Thunder MT – Rs 10.68 lakh 

    Titanium+ MT – Rs 10.68 lakh

    S MT – Rs 11.23 lakh

    Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11.58 lakh

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Ambiente MT – Rs 8.69 lakh

    Trend MT – Rs 9.49 lakh

    Titanium MT – Rs 9.99 lakh

    Titanium+ MT – Rs 11.18 lakh

    Thunder MT – Rs 11.18 lakh

    S MT – 11.73 lakh

