MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus - Now in pictures

The MG Hector Plus was launched in India quite recently with powertrain line identical to the Hector. As the name suggests, it has some added advantages over the standard Hector including styling changes, added features, and an additional third row of seats. We brought the standard Hector alongside the Hector Plus to give you an idea of the cosmetic changes on the new car. Let's get to the differences between these two as they stand beside each other for this picture gallery.

At first glance, it might be difficult to differentiate the two. To clear that out, the one on the left in grey is the standard Hector and the one in the new blue shade is the new Hector Plus.

Though the fascia remains more or less the same, it’s tweaked with minor modifications. The Hector Plus gets a bigger front grille, devoid of the chrome slats, as against the Hector.

Even the front bumper has been tweaked with arrow shaped headlamp housings that incorporate the LED lamps and fog lamps.

The skid plate is much lower now, as compared to the one on the Hector, which otherwise extended till the registration plate.

Round at the back, there are still LED tail lamps but a tweaked bumper. However, more importantly, the wide red plastic strip from the Hector isn't present on the Hector Plus, giving the latter a cleaner look.

Inside the cabin, the Hector Plus gets an interior identical to the Hector with same dashboard layout with a portrait-oriented 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, the new six-seater MPV is loaded with the new version of the i-Smart system with more than 55 connected car features. This gives it an edge over the regular Hector.

The biggest changes inside the Hector Plus are in the form of the captain seats in the second row and an additional third row of bench-type seats.

It's an added advantage for Hector Plus owners as the MPV can now accommodate one more individual which would not have been possible in the five-seater Hector.

Even the upholstery is now changed in colour with the Hector Plus sporting a tan shade in this six-seater 2+2+2 configuration.

While the Hector gets an electronically operated tail gate, there's a new 'Smart Swipe' feature in the Hector Plus which lets one open the tail gate simply by swiping a foot under the rear bumper.