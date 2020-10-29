Mercedes-AMG C43 spotted doing warm-up laps at the Nürburgring

-The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 could be powered with a smaller 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

-The C43 is expected to be unveiled in mid-2021

Mercedes-AMG has begun testing the C43 at the Nürburgring in Germany. New spy photos of the test mule reveal that the C-Class will be offered in high-performance versions. The regular new C-Class will debut in 2021 followed by the more powerful C43.

The latest spy shots with the heavy camouflage reveal very few details. However, we can spot the vertical Panamericana grille behind the mesh disguise, tweaked bumpers, production-ready LED headlights, two different ‘AMG’ badged alloy wheels for the front and rear, large vented brake rotors, quad exhaust tips and a slightly redesigned rear end. The details with respect to the interiors are not known at the moment but expect a completely revamped dashboard with a screen-heavy setup.

Under the hood is where we could expect a major downsize. The traditional 3.0-litre V-6 twin-turbo could make way for a smaller 2.0-litre turbocharged, four cylinder motor with a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive configuration. However, it is speculated to deliver a massive 416bhp of power, exceeding the previous 385bhp. The AMG C43 is likely to be unveiled much later in 2021 after the global debut of the C-Class.

Now, the more powerful C63 could derive its powertrain from the same setup. But, coupled with a mild-hybrid system, it could churn out a whopping 500bhp plus power! The mild-hybrid system will likely include an electric compressor as well as a belt-driven electric motor to aid the regenerative braking.