Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Altroz XT variant feature list updated

Tata Altroz XT variant feature list updated

July 23, 2020, 12:02 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
310 Views
Write a comment
Tata Altroz XT variant feature list updated

Tata Motors seems to have silently updated the features list of the Altroz XT variant. And despite the feature-update, Tata Motors hasn't increased the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz AC Controls

The feature in question that has been added to the XT trim is an automatic climate control system. The addition of this feature makes the XT variant an extremely value variant that packs features like touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, a multi-info display, cornering headlamps and more.

Tata Altroz Music System

However, compared to the top-spec XZ and XZ (O) trims, the XT variant misses out on features like projector headlamps, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver seat, diamond-cut alloy wheels and rear wiper among others.

Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

Currently, the Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Both the powertrains are paired to a five-speed manual transmission. However, Tata Motors is working on a turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol motor that is expected to get a dual-clutch transmission.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
45699 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2924 Likes
285888 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in