Tata Altroz XT variant feature list updated

Tata Motors seems to have silently updated the features list of the Altroz XT variant. And despite the feature-update, Tata Motors hasn't increased the premium hatchback.

The feature in question that has been added to the XT trim is an automatic climate control system. The addition of this feature makes the XT variant an extremely value variant that packs features like touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, a multi-info display, cornering headlamps and more.

However, compared to the top-spec XZ and XZ (O) trims, the XT variant misses out on features like projector headlamps, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver seat, diamond-cut alloy wheels and rear wiper among others.

Currently, the Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Both the powertrains are paired to a five-speed manual transmission. However, Tata Motors is working on a turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol motor that is expected to get a dual-clutch transmission.

