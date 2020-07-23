Please Tell Us Your City

New BMW M4 teased in the GT3 race car guise

July 23, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
New BMW M4 teased in the GT3 race car guise

-         M4 GT3 race car will debut in 2021

-         M3 and M4 are expected to break cover in September

It is BMW’s tradition now to introduce the race car version of the new M model before the production version premiere to the public. They did the same with the M8 and the M6 before it. This time around, the Bavarian carmaker has dropped a few images of the M4 GT3 showcasing the new M coupe in the race car guise.

Although the current BMW GT3 race car won’t retire until 2022, work has commenced on the M4 GT3. It will make a racing debut in the 2022 season. Between now and then, the BMW Motorsport engineers and BMW works drivers still get down to the development and testing of the M4 GT3. BMW works driver Augusto Farfus will be behind the wheel as the development will move across various race tracks.

Within the flared wheel arches and below the massive the production-ready tail lamps of the sports coupe is visible. There’s no image of the front, but we expect the M4’s massive vertical kidney grille will be used on the race car as well. The Bavarian carmaker stated that the M4 GT3’s development started back in 2019 with CFD simulations. Then BMW Motorsport jumped in with testing the engine in February this year. It means that the M3/M4 will basically employ the new racecar-derived S58 engine, as has been the case with all the M cars before.

More details on the newest 500bhp sports car from the M Division will surface in coming months. Stay tuned to CarWale.

  • BMW
  • BMW M4
  • M4
