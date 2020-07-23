Kia Sonet teased in official render ahead of debut next month

- The production-ready Kia Sonet will be unveiled on 7 August

- It will be the second model to be made in India by the brand after the Seltos

Kia Motors India has revealed the first official rendering of the new production-ready Kia Sonet compact SUV. The Sonet concept, which was unveiled for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, is set to make its world debut on 7 August. The Sonet will be the second ‘made in India’ car from Kia, following the introduction of the Seltos, and will be launched in India during the festive season.

The Kia Sonet render image reveals a few details regarding the design we can expect from the upcoming model. The Sonet render features the signature tiger-nose grille, LED DRLs, silver roof rails and contrasting black ORVMs. The rear design of the model was recently leaked in images, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head, Kia Design Center, Kia Motors Corporation, said, “With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. We also gave the new Kia Sonet uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colors and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India. As a whole, we believe the new Kia Sonet will be a fantastic SUV with a very compelling and attaching character to our young and young at heart, always-connected customers in India and beyond.”