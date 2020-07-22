2020 Hyundai Venue Sport - Top 3 exterior highlights

Hyundai Motor India today introduced the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) along with the new Sport trim of the Venue. It gets some cosmetic additions enhancing its appeal to customers. Let's take a look at the top three highlights of this new variant.

1. Dual tone colour scheme

This Hyundai Venue Sport boasts of a dual tone paint scheme of titan grey with phantom black roof or a polar white with phantom black roof. We've seen this option with many new car models and though it’s not setting new standards, it brings in a fresh avatar to the compact SUV.

2. Red accents

Still, to add in some electrifying contrast, Hyundai has added in some red accents to make it stand apart from the other trims. There are red inserts on the glossy black front grille, wheel arches, body side moulding and even the dark grey roof rail.

3. Exclusive Sport badging

A unique car model calls in for some exclusive touches. Thus, this Venue Sport is seen with distinctive SPORT badging and red brake calipers which complement the overall colour scheme very well.