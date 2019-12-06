Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz to be offered in 10 variants, five colours and two engine options

December 06, 2019, 04:43 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Tata Altroz to be offered in 10 variants, five colours and two engine options
  • Five petrol and five diesel variants
  • Five colour options
  • All versions get dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD

The Tata Altroz will be offered in India across five petrol and five diesel variants with five colour options. The engines on offer will be a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Both engines for now will only get a five-speed manual. The variant nomenclature is standard Tata fare across both engine options and comprises the XE, XM, XT, XZ and the XZ (O) variants. 

We have looked at the engine details as well as the feature list in detail and you can read about them here and here. The Altroz is Tata’s premium hatchback to take on the likes of the Honda Jazz, Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Volkswagen Polo

The Tata Altroz will be launched in India next month and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6-8 lakhs. 

Tata Altroz: Now in pictures

