Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno and Swift available with discounts up to Rs 80,000

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country are offering discounts across the product range for the month of December 2019. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and extended warranty.

Arena

In the Arena range of models, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (BS6) is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The BS4 variants of the Alto K10 and Celerio are offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Eeco petrol variants (BS4) can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Discounts on the Maruti Wagon R (BS6) include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. All variants of the Swift are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the diesel trims are offered with a fifth year warranty.

All variants of the Dzire can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an additional fifth year warranty. The latter can be availed only for the diesel trims. The Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. There are no discounts on the S-Presso.

Nexa

Under the Nexa range of models, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5-diesel variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a five-year warranty. The petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The Baleno diesel variants can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a five-year warranty. The petrol variants of the premium hatchback are offered with cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Ignis include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The S-Cross is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a five-year warranty. The XL6 petrol (BS6) variants can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.