Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to get a 1.0L turbo petrol motor soon

- Will develop 100bhp and 172Nm

- It will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox

- Likely to be launched in Q1 2020

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has had a good run in India, ever since it was launched in August 2019. And now, Hyundai has another surprise for us, as the company has confirmed to CarWale that it is working on a sportier version of the Grand i10 Nios.

The more powerful Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a Venue-sourced 1.0-litre, direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine. However, it will be available in a lower state of tune and will develop 100bhp and 172Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox will put down power to the wheels. There's no word on whether it will also get a DCT unit.

Interestingly, the sportier Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will not be marketed under Hyundai’s N Division, and will carry a different nomenclature. It will feature a sporty body kit that is likely to include redesigned front and rear bumpers, side skirts and a different grille. The car will get a new design for the alloys, which will be similar to the European-spec model that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The hot hatch is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, and may go on sale soon after. It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 50,000-60,000 over the regular model. The sportier Grand i10 Nios will sit above the top-spec Asta trim.

* Representational Image