Tata Altroz: Now in Pictures

December 05, 2019, 02:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Tata Altroz: Now in Pictures

After many speculations and endless spy shots, Tata has finally revealed the all-new Altroz. The premium hatchback is expected to be launched in January but we have driven the car in petrol and diesel guise. Before we give out a full review, here is a detailed picture gallery of the all-new Tata Altroz.

Tata Altroz Exterior

Style-wise, the Altroz is very radical. It carries forward many attractive elements from the 45X Concept.

Tata Altroz Exterior

There are striking bits like a black-slat meshed grille and a sharp headlamp cluster. The LED daytime running light is integrated into a separate pod below the main headlamps.

Tata Altroz Rear view

There are creases on the bonnet and the well defined wheel arches add a dash of confidence. One interesting element in profile is the “shooting star” strip below the window line finished in black.

Tata Altroz Rear view

The rear door handles are hidden on the C-pillar. The black finish on the tailgate continues the radical theme with its cuts, creases and LED taillamps. 

Tata Altroz Right Side

You also get a contrast finish roof and a spoiler at the back. The bumper has a rather simple design as compared to the rest of the exterior. There are five colour options to choose from.

Tata Altroz Side

The Altroz measures 3990x1755x1523mm with a wheelbase of 2501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm. It sits on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz Interior

On the inside, the well-laid out cabin borrows many features from the Harrier. You get a floating touchscreen with all the mobile connectivity options. 

Tata Altroz Exterior

The instrument cluster is a combination of a digital screen and an analogue speedometer. There are steering mounted controls on the flat bottom steering wheel as well.

Tata Altroz Exterior Door Handles

The dual-tone dash has contrast black-silver accents with fabric upholstery. You do get a long list of features as well.

Tata Altroz Front view

Feature list of the top-spec model includes – rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, engine start-stop, auto AC, electronic mirrors and driver seat adjust with on-touch windows.

Tata Altroz Engine

Engine wise, there are two choices so far. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 86PS and 113Nm. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit with 90PS and 200Nm.

Tata Altroz Exterior

There’s only manual transmission offered so far. But we do expect a newer powertrain to be joined in soon. 

Tata Altroz Exterior

The new Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20

