Tata Altroz: Now in Pictures

After many speculations and endless spy shots, Tata has finally revealed the all-new Altroz. The premium hatchback is expected to be launched in January but we have driven the car in petrol and diesel guise. Before we give out a full review, here is a detailed picture gallery of the all-new Tata Altroz.

Style-wise, the Altroz is very radical. It carries forward many attractive elements from the 45X Concept.

There are striking bits like a black-slat meshed grille and a sharp headlamp cluster. The LED daytime running light is integrated into a separate pod below the main headlamps.

There are creases on the bonnet and the well defined wheel arches add a dash of confidence. One interesting element in profile is the “shooting star” strip below the window line finished in black.

The rear door handles are hidden on the C-pillar. The black finish on the tailgate continues the radical theme with its cuts, creases and LED taillamps.

You also get a contrast finish roof and a spoiler at the back. The bumper has a rather simple design as compared to the rest of the exterior. There are five colour options to choose from.

The Altroz measures 3990x1755x1523mm with a wheelbase of 2501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm. It sits on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, the well-laid out cabin borrows many features from the Harrier. You get a floating touchscreen with all the mobile connectivity options.

The instrument cluster is a combination of a digital screen and an analogue speedometer. There are steering mounted controls on the flat bottom steering wheel as well.

The dual-tone dash has contrast black-silver accents with fabric upholstery. You do get a long list of features as well.

Feature list of the top-spec model includes – rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, engine start-stop, auto AC, electronic mirrors and driver seat adjust with on-touch windows.

Engine wise, there are two choices so far. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 86PS and 113Nm. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit with 90PS and 200Nm.

There’s only manual transmission offered so far. But we do expect a newer powertrain to be joined in soon.

The new Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.