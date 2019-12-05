Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Motors officially opens India production facility

December 05, 2019, 06:04 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Kia to expand the product portfolio in 2020 with premium MPV and sub-compact SUV

- 40,649 units of the Seltos sold in the last four months

Kia Motors Corporation officially opened its new Indian production facility today in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. Following an investment of USD 1.1 billion, the new Kia Motors India (KMI) manufacturing plant is now fully operational. 

The grand opening ceremony takes place just two years after construction began in the fourth quarter of 2017. The KMI plant is the production home for Kia’s first made in India product, the Seltos compact SUV, with other models to follow in the future. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bongkil Shin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Anantapur production facility is capable of producing up to around three lakh units each year, boosting Kia’s total global manufacturing volume as it entered the world’s fourth-largest new car market. The plant occupies around 536 acres. In addition to petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos, production of future electric and hybrid vehicles was put into consideration when designing the KMI plant production lines.

The first model manufactured by KMI is the new Seltos compact SUV. The Seltos, launched in India in August, was met with strong sales. A total of 40,649 units have been sold as of November 2019. Kia’s plans for the Indian new car market include the production of additional models and an expanded product portfolio. Kia will commence production of its premium MPV model at KMI in early 2020. The brand also plans to introduce a new sub-compact SUV model to the market later in the year. Kia would be showcasing its next product for the Indian market, the Carnival MPV, at the India Auto Expo in February 2020.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Han-Woo Park, President and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation, said, “We are proud to open our new production facility in Anantapur today. Now fully in operation, our new plant allows us to serve the growing Indian car market, and export models like the Seltos to markets across the world in major regions. In the longer-term, it will also become a vital part of our global production network.”

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.32 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.63 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.85 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.23 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.33 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.67 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.22 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.79 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.52 Lakhs onwards

