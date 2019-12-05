Please Tell Us Your City

MG ZS EV officially unveiled in India; launch in January 2020

December 05, 2019, 01:09 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
43865 Views
- MG ZS EV will be available in multiple variants 

- Will get a 44.5kWh battery pack with IP67 dust and water resistance

- Will rival against the Hyundai Kona Electric

The MG ZS EV has been officially unveiled in India today. The electric SUV is set for launch in January 2020. We can expect MG to price the ZS EV around Rs 20-25 lakhs (ex-showroom). The ZS EV will rival the Hyundai Kona Electric in India.

Once launched, the MG ZS EV will be the second car from the Chinese-owned British carmaker in India after the Hector mid-size SUV. The ZS EV is based on the regular MG ZS, and is exactly similar in design to its gasoline-powered counterpart.

On the inside, the MG ZS EV gets a premium and well-appointed cabin. There’s a large touchscreen infotainment system, full leather upholstery and a digital driver-information display. It also gets connected car tech, which is similar to the MG Hector. It lets you to remotely start/switch off the car’s engine or air conditioner, open/close the windows or sunroof, set the air-con temperature and also set a geo-fence.

Recently, we brought exclusive details on the MG ZS EV’s safety tech and battery pack. The battery pack on the electric SUV comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that is paired with a 44.5kWh battery pack. It develops 148bhp and 353 Nm, and all the torque is available from the get-go.The ZS EV will have a range in excess of 340km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger, while it will take seven hours for the car to be fully charged with a standard 7 kW charger. We will be soon be driving the MG ZS EV and will bring you a detailed report on how the electric SUV drives and rides. So, stay tuned to CarWale for more details on the ZS EV.

