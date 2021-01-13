Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 Turbo - Specifications comparison

Tata Motors today unveiled the Altroz iTurbo in India to take on the Hyundai i20 Turbo. Bookings for the 'hot hatch' will start from tomorrow, while Tata Motors will reveal prices and commence deliveries from 22 January. Now, while you wait for the Altroz iTurbo to go on sale in India, here's a quick spec comparison with the Hyundai i20 Turbo.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iTurbo gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 109bhp at 5,000rpm and 140Nm of peak torque between 1,500-5,000rpm. The motor is coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox.

In comparison, the Hyundai i20 Turbo gets a 1.0-litre T-GDi motor that makes 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm at 1,500rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike the Altroz iTurbo, the i20 Turbo also comes paired to a seven-speed DCT.

The Altroz iTurbo is available in three trims - XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. The XZ Plus is the new top-spec trim of the Altroz that gets features like leather seats, iRA connected car features, wearable key, rear fog lamps, and more. The Altroz iTurbo also features a sports mode, Harman audio system, and ambient lighting, to name a few.

On the contrary, the i20 Turbo IMT is available only in two trims - Sportz and Asta, while the top-spec Asta (O) is only available with the DCT transmission. It comes loaded with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, Bose audio system, and more.

The Hyundai i20 Turbo IMT is priced between Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As mentioned earlier, Tata will reveal the prices of the Altroz iTurbo on 22 January, and we expect it to be priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, India).