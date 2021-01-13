Hyundai begins export of vehicles to Nepal by railways

- First consignment to carry 125 units

- Hyundai intends to minimise carbon footprint by 20,260 tons

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has dispatched the first lot of 125 cars to Nepal through Indian railways. Using this eco-friendly mode of export, the company aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 20,260 tons.

The first batch of vehicles boarded the train from the Walajabad Railway Hub near the Irungattukkottai-based production facility outside Chennai. The train will transport the consignment to Nautanwa near the border town of Sonauli from where the last leg of delivery will be implemented through roadways. This ecological initiative is expected to reduce the overall export time from eight days to five days.

The brand states that over 14 per cent of export is conducted by the rail route instead of the road. At the same time, Hyundai also undertakes transport of its vehicles across the country using waterways. The car manufacturer also crossed the 30-lakh export milestone in January 2020.

Commenting on this latest initiative in the field of Outbound Logistics, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives. As a progressive OEM, all our production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources. The zero-wastage of water and using over 70 per cent of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. To further enhance our initiatives following global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, we have commenced our first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal, reducing Carbon footprint by 20,260 tons.”