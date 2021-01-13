Tata Altroz i-Turbo petrol unveiled – All you need to know

Tata Motors celebrates the first anniversary of its premium hatchback, the Altroz with the addition of i-Turbo petrol engine option in the product line up. The Indian vehicle manufacturer has unveiled the petrol variant of Altroz i-Turbo ahead of its official launch in India on 22 January. Bookings for the Altroz i-Turbo will commence from tomorrow and it will be offered in three variants – XT, XZ, and the XZ+ variant.

Mechanically, the Altroz i-Turbo is powered by a 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500 to 5,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The turbo engine gets a City and Sport mode for customers seeking a quicker response. The turbo petrol engine claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 18.13kmpl. Apart from this, the Altroz continues to be offered in 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged revotorq diesel engine option.

Visually, the Altroz i-Turbo has retained the styling elements from the regular model. As a part of the first anniversary update, Tata Motors has introduced a new harbour blue colour from the XM+ variant onwards, while the i-Turbo is available with a contrast black roof in the XZ and XZ+ variants. For freshness, all variants of the Altroz now feature sporty black and light grey interior colour options.

The 2021 Tata Altroz is equipped with the iRA tech that offers 27 features with five layers of connectivity, which include – remote commands, vehicle security, location-based services, gamification, and live vehicle diagnosis. The vehicle is capable of identifying more than 70 commands in Hindi, English, and Hinglish. Moreover, the vehicle continues to offer the ‘What 3 Words’ technology with a unique three-word address that is easy to say, share, and is accurate too.

The additional feature highlights include Xpress cool, leatherette seats, personalised wallpaper on the infotainment screen, and one shot up power window. The Altroz i-Turbo variant also gets two additional tweeters by Harman. The XT i-Turbo variant rides on 165/80 R14 steel wheels, while the XZ i-Turbo and the XZ+ i-Turbo variants ride on 195/55 R16 alloy wheels.

The variant-wise prices will be known post its official launch.