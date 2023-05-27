Tata Altroz CNG photo gallery: Exterior at a glance

The Tata Altroz i-CNG is now on sale in India with prices starting from Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). This premium hatchback will go up against the CNG versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. We shall detail the interior of the Altroz in another article, but for now, here are photos highlighting the new model’s exterior.

Customers can choose from four monotone colours such as Opera Blue (shown above), Avenue White, Arcade Grey, and Downtown Red. The dual-tone options include a black roof combined with blue, red, or white.

Interestingly, Tata Motors is offering the new Altroz i-CNG in six variants, namely XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S).

Powering the Tata Altroz CNG version is a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a CNG mode. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission only.

The Altroz is the first CNG car in India to feature a sunroof. We shall detail this and give our opinion in a detailed review that will be published on 26 January at 11 am. Stay tuned.

Since the CNG cylinders are in the boot, the stepney is now placed under the car. For images of the cylinder, car's interior, and other features, you can refer to our exclusive interior photo gallery of the car.

Tata Altroz CNG interior images: New features at a glance